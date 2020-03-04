Mamata demands SC-monitored probe in Delhi violence
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a judicial enquiry, monitored by Supreme Court, into the Delhi violence.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a judicial enquiry, monitored by Supreme Court, into the Delhi violence. The chief minister also alleged that the BJP was using the coronavirus outbreak as a ploy to cover up the violence in the capital. "They are doing so to avoid questions on the Delhi violence by the public," she said
Addressing a rally in Malda district, Banerjee said: "Till date, nobody has any clear information about how many people were killed during the Delhi violence." "Nobody from the BJP government has till now said that they condemn the violence in Delhi. The BJP government is responsible for the deaths," she added.
"The BJP demands enquiry in each and every incident happening in West Bengal. Now, I demand a judicial enquiry under the watch of Supreme Court on the Delhi violence," she said. She also said that she will ensure that whoever says "Goli maro" in West Bengal would be arrested. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Delhi
- BJP
- West Bengal
- SC
- Malda
ALSO READ
Delhi HC to hear plea on 'uniform minimum age of marriage' today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 2:30 pm at MHA: Sources.
Delhi court adjourns hearing in JNU sedition case due to pendency of sanctions
Liverpool FC World heads to Delhi
JNU sedition case: Delhi court directs city govt to file status report till April 3