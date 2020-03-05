Trump calls Schumer comments 'dangerous threat' to Supreme Court
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's references to two justices during an abortion rally a threat to the Supreme Court and said action must be taken.
"This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW!" Trump said on Twitter. Democrats have criticized Trump's frequent attacks on the U.S. judiciary and individual judges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
