Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: BSP, SP MLAs deny 'abduction', horse-trading by BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 17:21 IST
MP: BSP, SP MLAs deny 'abduction', horse-trading by BJP

Legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, who were brought back by a special plane by Congress leaders to Bhopal, on Thursday denied charges of horse-trading and abduction by BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh. While reiterating their support to the Congress-led Kamal Nath government, BSP MLAs Ram Bai and Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and SP legislator Rajesh Shukla denied that any BJP leader contacted them and offered a deal.

A group of Congress, BSP and SP MLAs arrived here on Wednesday afternoon in a special plane along with Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot. Talking to reporters on Thursday, Rakesh Shukla, the SP MLA from Mehgaon, denied the Congress' charges of horse- trading and abduction by BJP leaders.

"There is nothing like that. I and a BSP MLA (Kushwaha) coincidently reached Delhi together and were staying at a hotel in Gurugram. We are not so weak that someone can abduct us," Shukla said, adding that none from the BJP contacted him in the past two-three days. Reiterating his support to the Kamal Nath government, Shukla said the government might have been facing "threat from Congress leaders", but not from him.

Asked about returning in the chartered plane along with Congress leaders, Shukla said he was called by state ministers Jaivardhan Singh, Jitu Patwari and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh to the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi and offered the flight. "Since I had to return to Bhopal, I came with them," he said.

Taking potshots at Congress leaders, Shukla expressed surprise that those who were allegedly abducted were denying the charges, while "outsiders" were making claims about them. BSP MLA Kushwaha also denied abduction and horse- trading charges, and said it is "not a crime" to visit Delhi.

He also denied being contacted by any BJP leader. While expressing his party's support to the Congress- led regime, Kushwaha said, "I was contacted by Digvijaya Singh and offered special plane to Bhopal. So, I took the flight." Kushwaha and Shukla also said that Congress leaders should be prevented from issuing statements about "horse- trading and abduction", at least about them.

Kushwaha also demanded that chief minister take action against the ministers who were claiming they were "rescued" from BJP leaders. "The horse-trading by BJP are all rumours...We were not abducted. I went there and returned of my own free will," another BSP MLA, Rambai, said.

Asked about her presence in a Haryana hotel, as seen in a viral video, Rambai said, "Ask about the truth of this video to Jaivardhan Singh and Jitu Patwari as they were also present." To a question about Digvijaya Singh's allegations that she was taken to Delhi by BJP leader Bhupendra Singh, the BSP legislator said she was in the same flight in which the BJP leader was travelling. "I have not got any offer from any leader," she said, when asked about Digvijaya Singh's allegations that huge amounts of money were offered to the MLAs in a bid to topple the government.

In a late-night political drama in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the Congress alleged that the opposition BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Kamal Nath government. On Thursday morning, the Congress held a press conference in New Delhi, in which it claimed the BJP "abducted 14 MLAs" to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

Brinda Karat PIL in HC for making public list of those arrested in Delhi violence

A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday by CPIM leader Brinda Karat seeking directions to the police to make public the list of persons arrested in connection with the violence in the northeast Delhi. The petition has sought tha...

UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea for fifth time

A UK court on Thursday rejected for the fifth time the bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud and money laundering ...

5 Hizbul Mujahideen overground workers arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Five overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested after police busted a terror module in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on ThursdayThe module was active in Mardwa area of the district, they saidMohmmad Yasee...

Lebanon's financial prosecutor freezes assets of 20 banks

Lebanons financial prosecutor has frozen the assets of 20 Lebanese banks, their top bosses and board members, state media and judicial sources said on Thursday.Judge Ali Ibrahim gave notice to the central bank and the countrys banking assoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020