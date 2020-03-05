Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beniwal made remarks against Gandhi family at behest of PM Modi: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:12 IST
Beniwal made remarks against Gandhi family at behest of PM Modi: Cong

The Congress on Thursday alleged that Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal made a controversial remark against the Gandhi family in Lok Sabha at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that anybody who seeks answers from the government is abused. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned four times as Congress MPs demanded suspension of Beniwal of the RLP, a regional outfit from Rajasthan which is backed by the BJP, for his controversial remarks.

Congress members stormed the Well of the House as soon as the RLP MP made the remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her family members. Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, said the remarks of Beniwal would not go on record. Chief spokesperson of the Congress Randeep Surjewala said that Beniwal has "lost his mental balance", but, he was not the "architect of this conspiracy".

"PM Modi has launched a 'Goli Maro, Gali Do Abhiyan' against the entire opposition and against this country per se. Anybody, who seeks accountability of the prime minister and the BJP government... why property worth a few thousand crore was gutted and set on fire, why did Delhi Police remain a mute spectator and why should the home minister not be sacked, then the answer is abuse or shoot people, he said. Surjewala said, "Modi ji, this is not democracy, this is utter dictatorship. You have a phobia against the Gandhi-Nehru family." This attitude is reflected in the "imbecile, unpardonable and unacceptable" comments made at the instance of the prime minister by the likes of Beniwal, Surjewala alleged.

"We seriously condemn this attitude of the prime minister and the BJP and request the prime minister to come forward and apologise to the nation and hold his home minister and his government accountable for Delhi riots," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday in view of coronavirus outbreak: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The popular Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday, a day before its scheduled closure, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday. Rashtrapati Bhavan has already announced that it will not hold...

Iran's Khamenei asks India to stop attacks on Muslims after deadly riots

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged India on Thursday to confront extremist Hindus and stop the massacre of Muslims, adding to the international fallout over deadly Hindu-Muslim violence in New Delhi. At least 44 people were...

Ethiopia: CBE opens its second all all-female run branch in Addis Ababa

East Africas largest bank, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia CBE has opened its second all-female run branch in Addis Ababa, the capital city of EthiopiaAto Bacha Gina, President, and CEO of the bank cited that the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia is ...

Bangladesh call up uncapped spinner for Zimbabwe T20s

Dhaka, March 5 AFP Bangladesh have called up uncapped left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for their 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match Twenty20 International series against Zimbabwe. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mohamm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020