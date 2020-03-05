Left Menu
Journalism varsity VC takes charge amid protest by students

The appointment of Professor Baldev Bhai Sharma, reportedly having an RSS background, as vice-chancellor of a journalism and mass communication university in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh has triggered a controversy. Sharma took charge as VC of the Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication here on Thursday amid protests by a section of students in the varsity premises.

Shortly after the formation of the Congress government in the state in December 2018, the then vice-chancellor of the university, Maan Singh Parmar, had resigned. Since then, the post had been lying vacant. An advertisement for appointment of a new VC was issued in April last year.

On March 3, Governor Anusuiya Uikey, who is also chancellor of state universities, appointed Sharma to the post, a senior official here said. Sharma, who was a professor at the Central University in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, had been associated with newspapers like 'Dainik Bhaskar', 'Amar Ujala', 'Swadesh and RSS mouthpiece Panchjanya.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had expressed displeasure over his appointment. Replying to a query over the appointment, Baghel had said, the Governor has done her job and now the state government will do its work.

According to officials, the state government is likely to bring amendment in-laws to reduce powers of the chancellor (Governor) related to state universities. Sharma, after taking charge amid protests by students affiliated to the NSUI, told reporters that such incidents (protests) should not happen in universities.

The NSUI is the student wing of the Congress. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP said the appointment has been made not on the basis of ideology but eligibility.

"The state government should respect the federal structure. Words used by the Chief Minister regarding the Chancellor (Governor) cannot be accepted in a democracy," said state BJP spokesperson Sanjay Shrivastav. The VC's appointment has been done as per laws, he added.

