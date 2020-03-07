Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana BJP lauds role of RBI, central govt in dealing with Yes Bank crisis

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lauded the role of RBI and Narendra Modi government in dealing with the crisis in Yes Bank, saying it had saved hard-earned money of depositors.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 18:13 IST
Telangana BJP lauds role of RBI, central govt in dealing with Yes Bank crisis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lauded the role of RBI and Narendra Modi government in dealing with the crisis in Yes Bank, saying it had saved hard-earned money of depositors. "BJP commends the RBI and Modi government to have come to the rescue of Yes Bank which was at the brink of collapse, especially to protect the monetary interests of lakhs of common citizens who have saved their hard-earned money in this bank as depositors," a Telangana BJP release said.

It said the BJP is proud that the government has taken up massive banking sector reforms since 2014. "Our government is currently at its peak of re-organizing and restructuring the banking sector, keeping in view of the ambitious and achievable target of Rs 5 trillion dollar economy set by PM Modi," the release added.

The party said Congress has no right to criticise the BJP and accused it of "weak corporate governance and unethical business conduct" during its rule. "BJP requests all the depositors of Yes Bank in particular and others in general, not to fall prey to rumours of banking system failure being propagated by irresponsible opposition parties like Congress and other political opponents," the release said.

The party said a re-construction package for the bank was underway as assured by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. "Yes Bank depositors do not need to worry about their deposits and the temporary moratorium on their transactions and withdrawals. The normalisation process will commence within the 30-day outer limit set by the government on RBI recommendation," said BJP.

The BJP said the people should feel secure in their regular economic activity with their banks and noted that the RBI and central government were competent to manage "isolated incidents" like the Yes Bank issue. The RBI had said on Thursday that a moratorium has been imposed on Yes Bank and noted that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Six years on, families demand new search for missing Malaysia Airlines plane

Six years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 vanished from radars, relatives of the 239 people who were on board are calling on authorities to revive efforts to find the missing plane. The fate of flight MH370 became one of the worlds gre...

3 more positive coronavirus cases in India, total goes up to 34: Health ministry

Three more positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India taking the total number of confirmed cases to 34, Union Health ministry said on SaturdayOf the three, two are from Ladakh with travel history to Iran while one is fr...

Pope to deliver Sunday prayer by livestream due to virus

The Vatican said Pope Francis will deliver Sundays Angelus Prayer by Livestream instead of in-person from his window overlooking Saint Peters Square out of concern overspreading the new coronavirusThe prayer will be broadcast via Livestream...

People News Roundup: Weinstein moved to Rikers Island jail; Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Britains Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal eventsBritains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020