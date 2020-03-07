Chauhan appointed chief spokesperson of U'khand BJP

Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat on Saturday expanded the party's state working committee, appointing Munna Singh Chauhan as its chief spokesperson

Khajan Das, Mayank Gupta, and Vipin Kainthola were named spokesmen and Ajendra Ajay the Pradesh Media in-charge. Munna Singh Chauhan represents the Vikasnagar seat and Khajan Das the Rajpur Road seat in the state assembly.

