Chauhan appointed chief spokesperson of U'khand BJP
Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat on Saturday expanded the party's state working committee, appointing Munna Singh Chauhan as its chief spokesperson
Khajan Das, Mayank Gupta, and Vipin Kainthola were named spokesmen and Ajendra Ajay the Pradesh Media in-charge. Munna Singh Chauhan represents the Vikasnagar seat and Khajan Das the Rajpur Road seat in the state assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bansidhar Bhagat
- Uttarakhand
- BJP
- Munna Singh Chauhan
- Rajpur Road
- Vikasnagar
ALSO READ
Is there a fixed match between AIMIM, BJP for making communal remarks, questions Nawab Malik
Is Pathan's statement part of AIMIM's constitutional mandate, questions BJP leader Nalin Kohli
Waris Pathan should be booked for sedition: Telangana BJP leader Rao
AIMIM B-team of BJP, Waris Pathan should be arrested: Tejashwi Yadav
ZP polls not semi-final for 2022 assembly election: Goa BJP