'Missing' MP Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh reaches CM Kamal Nath's residence

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh, who had gone "missing", arrived at Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence on Sunday evening.

Bhopal: Congress MLA Bisahu Lal Singh arrives at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence. . Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh, who had gone "missing", arrived at Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence on Sunday evening. Earlier in the day, he was earlier seen leaving for Bhopal from Bengaluru with Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Surendra Singh Baghel.

A missing person complaint about Congress MLA Bisahu Lal Singh was registered at TT Nagar police station in Bhopal on Thursday. The development came after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

