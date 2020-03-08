J&K: BJP welcomes launch of Bukhari's party, says people fed up of dynasty politics

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Sunday welcomed the launch of new political party led by former state finance minister Altaf Bukhari and expressed hope that the outfit will work for the progress and development of the Union Territory. BJP Kashmir's media in-charge Manzoor Bhat in a statement said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were fed up of dynasty politics and sought change. Earlier in the day, 60-year-old Bukhari, a former PDP leader, launched the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) here as he vowed to work towards restoring J&K's statehood and ensuring domicile rights of people in jobs and education.

"We are hopeful that the new party will not deceive the people of J&K as the PDP, NC and Congress did for the last 70 years," Bhat said, adding that they would jointly work for the development of the region. "People are fed up of family and traditional politics in the valley and want to see a vibrant change," he said further.

Bhat said the launch of JKAP will strengthen democracy in the region and pave the way for development and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "We hope the party will act as a platform for people from all religions and castes," he said, adding that the JKAP must not work for vote banks as the Mufti's (Peoples Democratic Party) and Abdullah's (National Conference) did for decades..

