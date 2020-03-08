Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K: BJP welcomes launch of Bukhari's party, says people fed up of dynasty politics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:48 IST
J&K: BJP welcomes launch of Bukhari's party, says people fed up of dynasty politics

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Sunday welcomed the launch of new political party led by former state finance minister Altaf Bukhari and expressed hope that the outfit will work for the progress and development of the Union Territory. BJP Kashmir's media in-charge Manzoor Bhat in a statement said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were fed up of dynasty politics and sought change. Earlier in the day, 60-year-old Bukhari, a former PDP leader, launched the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) here as he vowed to work towards restoring J&K's statehood and ensuring domicile rights of people in jobs and education.

"We are hopeful that the new party will not deceive the people of J&K as the PDP, NC and Congress did for the last 70 years," Bhat said, adding that they would jointly work for the development of the region. "People are fed up of family and traditional politics in the valley and want to see a vibrant change," he said further.

Bhat said the launch of JKAP will strengthen democracy in the region and pave the way for development and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "We hope the party will act as a platform for people from all religions and castes," he said, adding that the JKAP must not work for vote banks as the Mufti's (Peoples Democratic Party) and Abdullah's (National Conference) did for decades..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Mine explosion in Afghanistan kills one soldier, injures other

Lashkar Gah Afghanistan, Mar 8 SputnikANI One serviceman of the Afghan National Directorate of Security NDS has been killed and another injured in a mine explosion in the southern province of Helmand, Lashkar Gah district commander told Spu...

Rugby-'Millions were watching': England prop Marler slammed for groin grab

England prop Joe Marler has come under the microscope for grabbing Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in the groin area during Saturdays Six Nations clash at Twickenham, with former coach Clive Woodward condemning the incident. Ten minutes into E...

If there is will then anything can be achieved, shares Veena Devi on PM's twitter handle

If there is a will then everything can be achieved, said Veena Devi, a farmer from Bihars Munger who shared her journey and knowledge on Prime Minister Narendra Modis social media account on Sunday. Introducing herself on twitter, Veena sai...

CBI registers FIR against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DHFL, DoIT Urban Ventures

The CBI has registered an FIR against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DHFL and DoIT Urban Ventures for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption, officials said on Sunday. Kapoor, 62, is in the custody of the Enforcement Direct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020