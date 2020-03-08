3 lakh people contacted party in 8 days to complain against

BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said over 3 lakh people have contacted the party in just eight days to air their grievances against the ruling Trinamool Congress. The saffron party also decided to meet 5 crore people in its door-to-door campaign ahead of the Assembly polls in 2021, he said.

"Three lakh people have contacted the party in a toll-free number which was launched on March 1 during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They charged the TMC with corruption and reliance on muscle power," Ghosh told reporters here. In a door-to-door campaign, BJP workers will meet 5 crore people and hand them over the party's "charge sheet" against the "jungle-raj" of the TMC, he said.

"The charge sheet will contain details of incidents of attacks on women, corrupt practices of TMC leaders in every part of the state and murder of political opponents," the BJP leader said adding that the party will contest the coming elections on the development plank. Civic polls are likely to be held in the state soon while the Assembly elections in the state are due next year.

Ghosh later told PTI that the party's central leaders attended a meeting to strategise the BJP's civic poll campaign. At the meeting, state party leaders were asked to coordinate with the local leaders for knowing ward-wise ground situation and winnability of candidates in their respective areas, he said.

About allegations that absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri were present at the marriage reception of the son of BJP national president JP Nadda, Ghosh claimed that the two leaders of Darjeeling Hills were framed. Gurung and Giri face a number of cases including UAPA filed against them during the Gorkhaland agitation of 2017.

"How does it matter if there are police cases against someone? The TMC government has slapped many cases against me. We are not attaching any importance to such charges by the TMC," he said.

Ghosh claimed the anti-CAA movement in Park Circus Maidan was nothing but "dramabazi" (act of drama). "You cannot make people sit indefinitely at a spot even by offering money. Resorting to theatrics can't last for long. People get fed-up and know the truth behind their motive," he said.

