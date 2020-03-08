Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 lakh people contacted party in 8 days to complain against

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 21:41 IST
3 lakh people contacted party in 8 days to complain against
Representative image Image Credit:

BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said over 3 lakh people have contacted the party in just eight days to air their grievances against the ruling Trinamool Congress. The saffron party also decided to meet 5 crore people in its door-to-door campaign ahead of the Assembly polls in 2021, he said.

"Three lakh people have contacted the party in a toll-free number which was launched on March 1 during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They charged the TMC with corruption and reliance on muscle power," Ghosh told reporters here. In a door-to-door campaign, BJP workers will meet 5 crore people and hand them over the party's "charge sheet" against the "jungle-raj" of the TMC, he said.

"The charge sheet will contain details of incidents of attacks on women, corrupt practices of TMC leaders in every part of the state and murder of political opponents," the BJP leader said adding that the party will contest the coming elections on the development plank. Civic polls are likely to be held in the state soon while the Assembly elections in the state are due next year.

Ghosh later told PTI that the party's central leaders attended a meeting to strategise the BJP's civic poll campaign. At the meeting, state party leaders were asked to coordinate with the local leaders for knowing ward-wise ground situation and winnability of candidates in their respective areas, he said.

About allegations that absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri were present at the marriage reception of the son of BJP national president JP Nadda, Ghosh claimed that the two leaders of Darjeeling Hills were framed. Gurung and Giri face a number of cases including UAPA filed against them during the Gorkhaland agitation of 2017.

"How does it matter if there are police cases against someone? The TMC government has slapped many cases against me. We are not attaching any importance to such charges by the TMC," he said.

Ghosh claimed the anti-CAA movement in Park Circus Maidan was nothing but "dramabazi" (act of drama). "You cannot make people sit indefinitely at a spot even by offering money. Resorting to theatrics can't last for long. People get fed-up and know the truth behind their motive," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Five Czech mountaineers killed in Austrian avalanche

An avalanche killed five Czech mountaineers in the central Austrian Dachstein region on Sunday, police said.The three women, aged 27, 30 and 37, and two men, aged 28 and 46, were walking in snow shoes towards their intended climb when the a...

Hornets seek momentum vs. slumping Hawks

Southeast Division rivals Charlotte and Atlanta will see a lot of each other over the final six weeks of the season. The two clubs from neighboring states play the first of three remaining games on Monday in Atlanta. The Hornets 22-41 still...

Bihar BJP core committee discusses names of potential

The BJP core committee on Bihar met here on Sunday to discuss the names of potential candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state, which would be sent to the partys central leadership for final approval. Held at the partys...

Italy sports minister calls for 'immediate' halt to Serie A over coronavirus

Italys Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora called Sunday for an immediate suspension of the Serie A season due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 233 people in the Mediterranean country. The FIGC Italian Football Federation should c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020