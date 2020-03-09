Left Menu
Development News Edition

RS polls: MP BJP sends list of names to central party panel

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 12:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 12:56 IST
RS polls: MP BJP sends list of names to central party panel

The Madhya Pradesh BJP has sent a list of 20 to 22 names, including national general secretaries Ram Madhav and Kailash Vijayvargiya, to the party's central poll panel to pick two candidates for the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections to three seats in the state, a senior leader said. The names of Satyanarayan Jatiya and Prabhat Jha, both sitting Rajya Sabha members from the state, also figure in the list, a senior BJP leader told PTI on Monday.

"Now it is for the party's central election committee to take a call. It is empowered to nominate some other leaders also who are not mentioned in the list sent to it," he said. Going by the numbers, the BJP will definitely win one seat, he said.

"We are going to stake claim for one more seat," the BJP leader said. The three Rajya Sabha seats from the state which are falling vacant are currently held by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, and BJP leaders Satyanarayan Jatiya and Prabhat Jha.

In the 230-member state Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs while the BJP has 107. Four Independent MLAs, two lawmakers of the Bahujan Samaj Party and one legislator of the Samajwadi Party are supporting the Congress-led state government.

Two seats are vacant following the demise of a Congress and a BJP legislator. Members of a state's Legislative Assembly vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Congress recently alleged that the BJP "abducted" some MLAs to bring down the Kamal Nath government in the state. However, the BJP denied the allegation, saying it has nothing to do with the development, which it claimed was the result of "infighting" among Congress leaders ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank case: Anmi urges RBI to consider exempting capital mkt transactions

Stock brokers association Anmi has urged the RBI to relax conditions of moratorium imposed against Yes Bank for payments by the private lenders account holders against their outstanding capital market transactions. The development comes aft...

Oil price crash knocks FTSE 100 to three-year low

Londons FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low on Monday after a sharp drop in oil stocks, as a move by Saudi Arabia to raise crude output sent prices of the commodity crashing, with investors also alarmed about the economic fallout of the co...

Thailand tourist arrivals in February fall 44.3% due to coronavirus

The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand fell 44.3 in February from a year earlier due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand TAT said on Monday. Visitors from China, Thailands biggest source of tourists, tumbled 8...

Italy's government studying state guarantee to support bank debt moratoriums to households

Italy is studying a state guarantee scheme to support banks offering debt moratoriums to households and companies, a member of the government said on Monday, as a coronavirus outbreak hits the economy. Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020