Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP crisis will end soon, state needs stable govt : Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that he is hopeful that the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh will end soon. He added that the state needs a stable government in order to fulfill the promises made to the people.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 01:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 01:23 IST
MP crisis will end soon, state needs stable govt : Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that he is hopeful that the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh will end soon. He added that the state needs a stable government in order to fulfill the promises made to the people. "I am hopeful that the current crisis in MP ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfill the promises make to the electorate," Pilot tweeted in the wee hours of Tuesday.

This comes after around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who has accepted the resignation and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet. Earlier, allegations were levelled against the BJP for reportedly holding hostages at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will in ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar and Bengaluru.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs, and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan president Ghani to issue decree on Taliban prisoner release, sources say

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will issue a decree for at least 1,000 Taliban prisoners to be released this week, five official sources said on Monday, paving the way for opening direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban ins...

Coronavirus fear: PM Johnson says extensive preparations underway as UK markets plunge

Coronavirus fears pushed British stocks to an almost four-year low on Monday but the government said it was not yet time to close mass events and insisted food supplies would continue.As the worries about the economic impact of the outbreak...

Argentine farmers begin strike to protest hike on soy exports

Argentine farmers began a four-day sales strike on Monday to protest the governments hike of export taxes for soybeans and their byproducts, though shipments were not impacted in the major global food exporter. Three of the South American c...

Tennis-Miami Open 'moving forward' despite coronavirus fears

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, will carry on as scheduled in two weeks time despite concerns about coronavirus, tournament organisers said on Monday. The status of the two-week tou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020