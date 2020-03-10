US lawmaker says was exposed to virus before meeting Trump

A US lawmaker has announced that he was exposed to the new coronavirus at the CPAC conservative conference in late February, just days before he met with President Donald Trump

Republican Representative Doug Collins on Monday said he was photographed at the conference with a person who has tested positive for the new coronavirus

He added that while he himself has no symptoms, he has "decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution." Collins was seen with Trump last Friday visiting the Atlanta, Georgia headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where they were briefed on the virus's spread.

