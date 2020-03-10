Left Menu
Development News Edition

18 Madhya Pradesh MLAs camping at resort in B'luru

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 11:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 11:55 IST
18 Madhya Pradesh MLAs camping at resort in B'luru

As many as 18 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, including 16 Congress rebels were camping at a resort near here amid speculations of infighting in the party's state unit. Indicating return of resort politics to the city, the MLAs of the ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh were taken to a resort after their arrival at the HAL airport here on Monday by special chartered flights, BJP sources said on Tuesday.

The legislators have arrived here in the backdrop of allegations by the Congress that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs to topple the Kamal Nath-led government in that state. "We came to know that in the first flight 10 people arrived and in the second seven had arrived. Of them one is a personal assistant of a CM aspirant," sources said.

Two MLAs were already in the city. With them there are about 18 MLAs here, they added. The sprawling resort near the International Airport with lush greenery is known for its cousins, comfort and salubrious views.

In January 2019, over the fear of a possible poaching of MLAs by the BJP, the Karnataka Congress had huddled its MLAs in a resort. However, a few MLAs didn't turn up, setting a stage for a massive rebellion a few months later.

The Lok Sabha election proved doom for the Congress and the JD(S) coalition government when the two parties witnessed terrible rout at the hands of BJP. Out of 28 seats, BJP bagged 25 seats while Congress and the JD(S) could garner only one seat each.

In July 2019, the Congress and JD(S) MLAs from Karnataka were huddled in Mumbai and Goa resort in what is now dubbed as 'Operation Lotus' that saw the overthrowing of the coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. Shaken with the coup of sorts,the Congress and the JD(S) went on the back foot and camped their remaining MLAs in city based resort.

Prior to it, the Gujarat Congress had huddled its MLAs in a resort at Bidadi in Ramanagar district ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Time to move on: Scindia quits Congress amid turmoil in Madhya Pradesh

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on Tuesday, stating that it is time to move on. Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years. it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering m...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares emerge from rout as stimulus hopes calm panic

Asian stocks bounced, and bond yields rose from record lows on Tuesday on hopes that global policymakers would introduce co-ordinated stimulus to cushion the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak. U.S. and European markets were expected...

Continuity of care leads to considerable improvements in patient outcomes: Study

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that higher continuity of care, meaning a care team cooperatively involved in ongoing healthcare, is better for health outcomes. The new research was published in the INFORMS journal Manufactu...

No Headline

Cong president Sonia Gandhi approves expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia with immediate effect for anti-party activities K C Venugopal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020