Congress expels Jyotiraditya Scindia for 'anti-party activities'

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia for "anti-party activities".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 12:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 12:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia for "anti-party activities". "Congress President has approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities," read a statement issued by KC Venugopal, General Secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Earlier today, Scindia had resigned from Congress, stating that "it is time to move on". "Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years. it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," said Scindia in his resignation letter submitted to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

The development comes a day after Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia indicated that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government. In a late-night Cabinet meeting, around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. (ANI)

