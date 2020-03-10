President Cyril to attend Contact Group meeting on Libyan crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa will head to Congo on Wednesday to attend a meeting by the Contact Group on Libya that seeks to find a solution to the Libyan crisis.

The Inaugural Meeting of the Contact Group on Libya is scheduled to take place from 11 to 12 March 2020 in Oyo, Republic of Congo.

President of Congo Denis Sassou N'Guesso invited President Ramaphosa to attend the meeting as the African Union Chair.

The 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, which took place in February 2020, where President Ramaphosa assumed AU Chairship for 2020, expressed concern over the situation in Libya.

In his capacity as the African Union Chairperson for the High-Level Committee (HLC) on Libya, President N'Guesso briefed the African Union regarding the military confrontations between Libyan parties and continuous external political and military interference, which created a dangerous situation not only for Libya but the region and the continent at large.

The Assembly decided to establish a Contact Group, chaired by the Republic of Congo and include members of the AU HLC to provide political leadership and promote coordination of international efforts in the search for a solution to the Libyan crisis.

The African Union stressed the need for an inclusive process of dialogue amongst all Libyan parties to the conflict.

Other Heads of State and Government expected to attend the meeting are Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune; Chad President Idriss Déby Itno and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (DSRGS) of the United Nations, Stephanie Williams will also be in attendance.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo will form part of the President's delegation to the meeting.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

