MP: BJP leaders submit resignations of 19 Cong MLAs to Speaker

A delegation of BJP leaders on Tuesday met Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati here and handed resignations of 19 Congress MLAs who are holed up in a resort in Bengaluru. After receiving the letters, Prajapati told reporters that he will take decision as per the rules.

Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Singh reached here on Tuesday afternoon by a special flight, carrying with him the resignations, said BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang. So far, 22 Congress legislators have submitted their resignations from the state assembly in the wake of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party.

Three of them are in Bhopal, while others are in Bengaluru, capital of BJP-ruled Karnataka. A delegation which included Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, Narottam Mishra and Sarang visited Prajapati's residence.

Singh read out names of the MLAs whose letters he was submitting in front of Prajapati, claiming that the Congress government had lost its majority. Singh also said that these resignations were in the MLAs' own hand-writing.

The number of Congress MLAs resigning could reach 30 very soon, he claimed. "I have received these resignations. I will take action on these letters as per the established rules and regulations of the state assembly," Speaker Prajapati told reporters.

Those who resigned included six ministers: Tulsi Silawat (constituency Sanver), Govind Singh Rajput (Surkhi), Dr Prabhuram Choudhry (Sanchi), Imarti Devi (Dabra), Pradyumna Singh Tomar (Gwalior) and Mahendra Singh Sisodia (Bamori). Other MLAs who have resigned include Hardeep Singh Dang (Suvasara), Rajyavardhan Singh (Badnawar), Brajendra Singh Yadav (Mungaoli), Jaspal Jajji (Ashok Nagar), Suresh Dhakad (Pohri), Jaswant Jatav (Karera), Raksha Santram Sironia (Bhander), Munnalal Goyal (Gwalior East), Ranveer Singh Jatav (Gohad), OPS Bhadoria (Mehgaon), Kamlesh Jatav (Ambah), Girraj Dandotiya (Dimni) and Raghuraj Kansana (Morena).

All these are staying in Bengaluru, while Biasahulal Singh (Anuppur), Aidalsingh Kansana (Sumawali) and Manoj Choudhary (Hatpipalya) submitted their resignations in Bhopal itself..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.