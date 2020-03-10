Left Menu
BJP eyeing states where Congress faces infighting

The BJP is confident about the formation of its government in Madhya Pradesh after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs and is monitoring possibilities of opening any cracks that may appear in the Congress-ruled states.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 21:02 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda (File Photo0. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The BJP is confident about the formation of its government in Madhya Pradesh after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs and is monitoring possibilities of opening any cracks that may appear in the Congress-ruled states.

Sources said that feelers were being sent to Congress leaders in Rajasthan and some other states. According to a senior party leader, the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his impending induction in the BJP has sent a message not just to Madhya Pradesh Congress but to its units in other parts of the country.

Following the resignation of Scindia, 22 party MLAs loyal to him resigned in Madhya Pradesh plunging the Kamal Nath government into a deep crisis. "There are so many who are feeling suffocated. Take the example of the Rajasthan Congress. The unit is treating Sachin Pilot badly. Just like it treated Scindia in Madhya Pradesh. Despite being a deputy CM, Pilot's pictures are not used in hoardings. They are equally mistreating Pilot in Rajasthan, " BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said.

While Hussain claimed that leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary is "equally mistreated", a few other BJP leaders indicated that some other young leaders could leave the party soon. "What did we do? Nothing. The party (Congress) is cracking by itself. Congress used Scindia and insulted him. The kind of language used by Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath against him led to his exit from the party. We respect Scindia. The day isn't far when only Sonia and Rahul will remain in Congress, " a BJP leader said. (ANI)

