Those who leave Cong with hue and cry, return silently: Baghel

A day after Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said those who quit the party after raising a hue and cry, eventually return silently. Talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport here on Wednesday before leaving for Delhi, Baghel said the Kamal Nath government is "safe" and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart is yet to show "his move".

Asked about Scindia's resignation from the Congress, Baghel quoted a Hindi poem and said, "Kuchh to majbooriyan rahi hongi, warna koi yun hi bewafa thode hota hai" (there must have been some compulsion, no one is disloyal without a reason). "We have seen, those who quit the Congress while growling, came back silently. There have been many such instances. Those who left the party after raising a hue and cry, later returned to the fold silently," he said.

Asked about Kamal Nath's confidence of retaining his government despite not all Congress MLAs attending the legislature party meet on Tuesday, Baghel said the Madhya Pradesh government will prove in the House that it is safe. "How many legislators attended the BJP's legislature party meet? The Congress' number is being shown, but have you shown BJP's? Let the floor test take place, Kamal Nath's government will be safe," he said.

"It is just the beginning as Kamal Nath is yet to show his move," he added. About his Delhi visit, Baghel said he will discuss with the Congress' central leadership about the party's nominees for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh.

"I will discuss about the nominees for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls, as the last date of filing of the nominations is March 13," he said. Two Rajya Sabha seats in the state are falling vacant and both will go to the Congress, he claimed.

Of the five Rajya Sabha members from Chhattisgarh, the terms of Motilal Vora (Congress) and Ranvijay Pratap Singh Judeo (BJP) will expire early next month. The other three Rajya Sabha members from the state are BJP leaders Saroj Pandey and Ramvichar Netam and Congress' Chhaya Verma.

In the 90-member state Assembly, the Congress has 69 MLAs, while the BJP has 14. Besides, the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have five and two members, respectively. Going by the Congress' strength, both the Rajya Sabha seats that are falling vacant will be won to the ruling party.

The BJP has already said it will not field any candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll. TheCongress is likely to renominate party veteran Vora from one seat.

According to a source in the Congress, the party has a "long list of aspirants" for another seat as the high command is also apparently contemplating to nominate a central leader for the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh..

