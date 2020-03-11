Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress is not what it used to be: Scindia after joining BJP

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party president JP Nadda, former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said the present condition of the congress indicates that it is not what it used to be.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:48 IST
Congress is not what it used to be: Scindia after joining BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia talking to media in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party president JP Nadda, former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said the present condition of the congress indicates that it is not what it used to be. "I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be," said Scindia while addressing the media.

"Congress was not following the path of truth and consistently failing in public service, then I decided to resign from the party. The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier. There are three reasons to it, first - rejecting the realities, second - living in their own false created realities and third - not giving proper leadership to party workers on the basis of abilities. This is the condition of the party at the national level," he added. Attacking the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said: "I came into politics to serve my people and for the betterment of my state and country. In congress, I was unable to fulfill the aspirations of my people. In MP, we have dreamt of taking the state to new heights of development after forming government in 2018. But we failed. Kamal Nath's government failed to waiver the loans of farmers even after 18 months. They have not provided any compensation for crop failures. There is no employment generation in the state and there is growing corruption."

Thanking party president JP Nadda, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said: "There have been 2 life-changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life. I would like to thank JP Nadda Ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family and gave me a place in the party where I can contribute for the betterment of my state and country." "To take the country to a new height, people have given the mandate to PM Modi to lead the country for two consecutive terms. Nobody has leadership qualities like him. The way he ensures the implementation of schemes in the country, we can say that the future of the country is in safe hands," he added.

The disgruntled four-time Congress MP reached the BJP headquarter at around 2.30 pm. Scindia's resignation from the party, that triggered the resignation of 22 MLAs who are his loyalists, has left the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in a turmoil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Vertiv launches measures for efficient thermal management products

Vertiv NYSE VRT Vertiv.com, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced a series of measures designed to meet increasing customer demand for innovative and efficient thermal management tec...

Trump working on executive order to limit dependence on China for medical supplies -Rubio

The Trump administration will issue an executive order to enforce Buy American requirements for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment and to fast-track approval of certain drugs in the hope of limiting U.S. reliance on China during the curr...

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen during West Bank protest, Palestinian ministry says

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during a protest against feared Israeli land confiscation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.A Reuters cameraman at the scene said protesters threw rocks...

Cricket-Australia to tour Bangladesh for two tests in June

Australia will tour Bangladesh for a two-match test series in June ahead of their limited overs tour in England, the countrys cricket board said on Wednesday. The first test will be played from June 11 in Chattogram while the second test wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020