DK Shivakumar appointed Karnataka Congress President

Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been appointed as Karnataka Congress President on Wednesday.

"Everyone is a team, I'm not alone. We all are together and we will work together," Kumar said after his appointment.

Meanwhile, Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi and Saleem Ahmed have been appointed working presidents of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

