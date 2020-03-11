Good to be on the same team: Raje welcomes Jyotiraditya to BJP

Rajasthan's former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday welcomed her nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to join the BJP, saying he has followed high ideals of the legacy of Vijaya Raje Scindia. “Jyotiraditya has followed the high ideals of the legacy of Vijaya Raje Scindia and took the decision in the interest of the country. I welcome this decision personally and politically,” Raje, also a BJP's national vice president, said in a statement here.

She also tweeted saying it is good to be on the same team. “If Rajmata Sahab was here today, she would be elated to see you put the nation first. I admire your strengthen of character and courage. It's good to be on the same team. Welcome to the BJP,” Raje tweeted. Scindia, who quit Congress, joined BJP Wednesday in New Delhi.

Raje is the sister of Madhavrao Scindia, the father of Jyotiraditya, who died in a plane crash in September 2001. Other BJP leaders in the state also welcomed Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the party.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, Vasundhara Raje's son and Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh welcomed the Scindia's decision. Poonia said Scindia took the decision with the sentiment of 'nation first'. "Scindia was disturbed with the Congress policies and was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies," he added..

