Sanders to discuss campaign after sweeping Biden victories

Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders will speak publicly on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since his rival, Joe Biden, took firm control of the party's nominating race on the day before by scoring victories in four U.S. states. Sanders will provide a "campaign update" at a 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) news conference in his home state of Vermont, the U.S. senator's campaign said. Aides did not respond when asked for details about what Sanders might say.

Former Vice President Biden notched decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the party's nomination to take on Republican Donald Trump in November and casting doubt on the future of Sanders' fading White House bid. Sanders, who scored a win in North Dakota but had hoped for an upset victory in Michigan to boost his flagging chances, was forced to cancel an election night rally in Cleveland due to concerns over the coronavirus and has yet to comment on the results.

Biden, 77, has already begun to look ahead to the general election, calling for party unity and making an appeal to supporters of Sanders, 78. "We share a common goal, and together we are going to defeat Donald Trump," Biden said in Philadelphia, thanking Sanders and his supporters for their energy and passion.

Just two weeks ago, Sanders was seen as the front-runner after an impressive win in Nevada in mid-February, while Biden and the other moderate candidates continued to split the vote of the party's centrists. But the former vice president's dominant performance in South Carolina on Feb. 29 prompted Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg to drop out and endorse Biden. The momentum carried Biden to a series of commanding victories on March 3's Super Tuesday contests in 14 states. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg dropped out after that vote and also endorsed Biden.

On Tuesday, Biden's wins in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho were powered by a broad coalition of supporters, including women, African Americans, those with and without college degrees, older voters, union members and all but the very liberal, according to exit polls by Edison Research. On Wednesday Edison called North Dakota for Sanders around 7:15 a.m. CDT (1215 GMT), after results showed he had received 53% of the vote to Biden's 40%. The last state, Washington, still remained too close to call on Wednesday afternoon, according to Edison.

The loss in Michigan, where Sanders had won during his 2016 Democratic primary campaign, will heighten pressure on the senator, a self-styled democratic socialist, to exit the race and help Democrats prepare for a bruising campaign against Trump. Voters across the states said on Tuesday they trusted Biden more to handle a major crisis by roughly 2-to-1 over Sanders, exit polls showed, a possible sign the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak helped boost Biden's appeal as a steady and experienced hand.

PARTY RALLIES AROUND BIDEN After the victories, there was a growing sense of inevitability surrounding Biden's candidacy.

Former rival Andrew Yang endorsed him, joining other Democratic candidates who have dropped their presidential bids and now support Biden, including Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. "The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together," Yang said on CNN.

One of Sanders' most influential supporters, liberal U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, acknowledged the depth of his defeat. "There's no sugarcoating it," she wrote on Instagram. "Tonight's a tough night."

Michigan was the biggest, most competitive of the six states that held nominating contests on Tuesday. It is also a crucial battleground that Trump narrowly and unexpectedly won in 2016, which along with wins in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin propelled his ascent to the White House. The Biden wins could be too much for Sanders to overcome, with the contest shifting to large states including Florida, Ohio and Georgia, where Biden is seen as a clear favorite.

By the end of March, about two-thirds of the nearly 4,000 delegates to July's Democratic nominating convention will have been allocated. Biden had won 158 delegates to Sanders' 100 by Wednesday morning, giving him an overall lead of 786-645 in the race for the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination outright, according to Edison Research.

Biden's big margin of victory on Tuesday - including a stunning 66-percentage-point victory in Mississippi - was fueled by strong support from the state's African-American voters. In Washington state, Biden and Sanders were in a virtual tie, with more than two-thirds of the votes counted.

"The math is now clear. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee," Guy Cecil chairman of the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA, said on Twitter, adding that the fundraising group would "do everything we can to help him defeat Donald Trump."

