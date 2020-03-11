BJP nominates Manipur's titular king as its RS candidate

Manipur's titular king Leisemba Sanajaoba was on Wednesday nominated as the BJP's candidate from the state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, a senior party leader said. BJP spokesperson Chongtham Bijoy told PTI the decision in this regard was taken by the party's central committee in the national capital.

Election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Manipur is scheduled to be held on March 26. The titular king, who commands enormous respect in Manipur, went on a hunger strike in 2013 in protest against the then Congress state government's move to "evict him from his palace in Imphal offering him an alternative arrangement".

Sanajaoba, who is generally associated with humanitarian aid and cultural activities, had for the first time shared dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election rally in the state in 2017. BJP state president Kshetrimayum Bhabananda is at present the Rajya Sabha member from Manipur.

Congress spokesperson Hareshwar Goswami told PTI his party will soon declare its candidate for the election to the Upper House. PTI CORR ACD SRY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.