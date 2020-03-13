Six candidates in fray for three RS seats in MP

Six candidates including former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia of the BJP and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh have filed nominations for three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh. Polling will be held on March 26. March 13 was the deadline for filing nominations.

"A total of six candidates have filed nominations for three vacant seats," said Awdhesh Pratap Singh, principal secretary of the state Assembly, on Friday. Scindia, who quit the Congress to join the BJP, filed his nomination on Friday. Two other BJP candidates, former minister Ranjana Baghel and Professor Sumer Singh Solanki, also filed nominations on the last day.

From Congress's side, Phool Singh Barraiya filed his papers on Friday. Digvijay Singh, former chief minister of the state, had filed his papers on Thursday. The sixth candidate in the fray is Ram Das Dahiwale, an independent.

Scindia filed his nominations in four sets, the official said. When reporters asked for his comments after filing nominations, Scindia only showed `V for victory' sign.

BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party's state unit president V D Sharma, outgoing Rajya Sabha member Prabhat Jha and others accompanied Scindia to the Assembly secretariat when he filed his papers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

