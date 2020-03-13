Rajasthan Assembly passes state budget by voice vote

The Rajasthan legislative assembly passed the state budget by a voice vote on Friday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot making new announcements. Gehlot also criticised the previous BJP government in the state for its policies and "financial indiscipline".

Replying on the Appropriation Bill-2020, he expressed concern over the recent crop damage in parts of the state due to hailstorm and rain. The chief minister assured the farmers that his government stood by them in such times of distress.

"I want to assure the House that the state government is with the farmers in distressing times. "All of us are sensitive towards the crop damage due to hailstorm. A crop loss assessment was done in seven districts in December. The assessment of crop damage due to hailstorm this month will be completed by March 20. After the report, grants will be provided to the affected farmers online," he said.

Gehlot added that a total amount of Rs 1,410 crore was sent to the affected districts to deal with the various disasters that occurred till March. He said the state government had sent a memorandum to the Centre for releasing Rs 3,553 crore to deal with natural calamities, but to no avail.

The Congress leader urged the opposition to support the state government in taking up the issue with the Centre. He said his government will stress on fulfilling its budget promises.

Gehlot targeted the Centre on the issue of electoral bonds, claiming that it will turn out to be a big scandal. "Only one political party is getting Rs 4,500 crore out of Rs 5,000 crore through the bonds. Corruption in politics will only end when black money in politics will be stopped," he said.

Gehlot alleged that the BJP-led Centre was not open to listening to experts on the deteriorating financial condition of the country and also accused the previous government of the saffron party in Rajasthan of financial indiscipline. He said the state was in a revenue deficit for five years during the BJP rule.

Following the chief minister's reply, the House passed the Appropriate Bill, 2020 and the Finance Bill, 2020 by a voice vote..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.