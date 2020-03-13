UK delays local elections delayed over coronavirus
Britain on Friday announced it was delaying May's local elections -- including for London mayor -- for a year due to the outbreak of coronavirus
"We will bring forward legislation to postpone local, mayoral and Police and Crime Commissioner elections until May next year," a government spokesman said.
