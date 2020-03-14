Coronavirus: Celebrations to mark 3rd anniversary of BJP govt in U'khand postponed

Statewide celebrations that were scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand on March 18 to mark the completion of BJP government's three years in office have been postponed in view of the coronavirus threat

As coronavirus has become a pandemic and gradually acquiring proportions of a global crisis, celebrations planned to be held in all assembly constituencies of the state on March 18 are being postponed till further orders, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said in a letter to all district magistrates on Friday

However, there has been no confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Uttarakhand so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.