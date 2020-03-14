Left Menu
Development News Edition

Temperature checks for all in close contact with Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 21:54 IST
Temperature checks for all in close contact with Trump
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

The White House said Saturday it is now checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President," Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

Trump said Friday he would "most likely" get a coronavirus test after coming into contact with several people who have tested positive. A White House doctor reversed that statement later, however, saying Trump "remains without symptoms" and did not need to be tested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564-crore loss for December quarter; capital buffers plummet to below regulatory mandates.

Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564-crore loss for December quarter capital buffers plummet to below regulatory mandates....

Naxal couple, with Rs 13 lakh reward, surrenders in C'garh

A Naxal couple with a collective reward of Rs 13 lakh on their heads on Saturday surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district, police said. Gaindsingh Kovachi 35 and his wife Ramsheela Dhurve 22 turned themselves in before senior polic...

Reds P Bauer to plan, stream sandlot-style game

No spring training doesnt mean no baseball for Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer. The outspoken Reds right-hander is part of a group of big-leaguers planning to play a sandlot baseball game -- and stream it to viewers -- on Saturday.Righ...

Spain's coronavirus death toll reaches 193, from 120 on Friday

Spains coronavirus death toll reached 193 on Saturday, up from 120 on Friday, public broadcaster TVE said.There are just over 6,250 coronavirus cases across the country, TVE said, up from 4,209 on Friday and also up from 5,753 cases reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020