Left Menu
Development News Edition

Resignations of six out of 22 rebel Cong MLAs accepted by Speaker, BJP demands trust vote

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 23:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 23:20 IST
Resignations of six out of 22 rebel Cong MLAs accepted by Speaker, BJP demands trust vote

The resignations of six MLAs out of 22 rebel Congress legislators were accepted by the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker on Saturday, even as the BJP claimed the Kamal Nath government has lost majority and demanded that a floor test be held before the Budget session starts on Monday. These six MLAs were sacked from the Kamal Nath Government after they, alongwith 16 other legislators, resigned in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia who left the Congress and joined the BJP.

The Congress has, meanwhile, issued a whip to all its MLAs asking them to be present in the house from March 16 to April 13 during the Assembly session and vote in favour of the government. “I have accepted the resignation of Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari,” Speaker N P Prajapati told reporters.

With this, the strength of the house is down to 222, with the majority mark 112. Before the rebellion early this week, the Congress' tally was 114. It also had the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one from the SP.

The resignations of its 16 rebel lawmakers, who are in Bengaluru, have not been accepted yet. The BJP has 107 seats.

With his government teetering after the rebellion last Monday, Chief Minister Kamal Nath wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to ensure the "release" of Congress legislators who, he alleged, were held "captive" in Bengaluru. "Please use your power as Union home minister so that 22 Congress MLAs held captive can safely reach Madhya Pradesh and participate in the Assembly session beginning from March 16 without any allurement and fear," the four-page letter, shared by Congress spokesperson with the media, said.

The BJP too stepped up pressure as it submitted a memorandum to Governor Lalji Tandon, demanding that a floor test be held before the budget session, scheduled to begin from Monday, by division of votes and not through voice vote. After meeting Tandon, BJP national vice president and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that the proceedings of the trust vote must be video-recorded.

"Our delegation has submitted a memorandum to the governor. Twenty two MLAs have resigned. They have cleared about their resignation by issuing the videos. Now, the Kamal Nath government is in minority and in this situation they have not constitutional rights to run the government," Chouhan said. "We have said that there is no meaning to Governor’s address (customary address before the beginning of Budget session), no meaning of budget session. So, before the budget session, there should be a floor test,” he said.

Chouhan alleged that the Congress government in the state has been alluring, pressurising and threatening the relatives of the MLAs who have resigned. New cases are being registered against the MLAs and their relatives and their properties are being damaged, he alleged “It is imperative in such a situation that the trust vote should be conducted in the house,” he said.

Chouhan also alleged that Scindia was attacked on Friday. He said the rebel MLAs, who have quit, don’t want to return from Bengaluru without the security of central government forces “It could be conducted tomorrow (Sunday),” he said when asked about the floor test. Police on Saturday registered a case against around 35 unidentified persons in connection with the incident involving Scindia.

"A case against 30-35 unknown persons was registered under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 147 (rioting) in connection with the incident that took place on Friday evening when Scindia's motorcade was passing by the Kamla Park area," an official of Shyamala Hills Police Station said. Congress workers had waved black flags at Scindia in Kamla Park area of Bhopal, when he was on his way to the airport on Friday evening..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports jump in cases to more than 21,000

Italy has reported its biggest day-to-day jump in number of infected cases of COVID-19. National health authorities told reporters on Saturday that health officials recorded 3,497 new cases in 24 hours. Thats roughly a 20 per cent incr...

US internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge

The US internet wont get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members...

France to shut 'non-essential' public places: PM

France on Saturday drastically stepped up its measures against the spread of the coronavirus, announcing the closure of all non-essential public places including restaurants and cafes from midnightI have decided on the closure until further...

Man under stress due to rape case against him commits suicide: Police

A 26-year-old man posted at an office of the Ministry of Tourism allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Aashish Malik, a constable with the Sachivalaya Suraksha Force and a resident o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020