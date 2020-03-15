Left Menu
Development News Edition

US extends travel ban to UK, Ireland

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 00:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 00:59 IST
US extends travel ban to UK, Ireland

The United States announced Saturday that a travel ban imposed on European nations over the coronavirus pandemic will be extended to the United Kingdom and Ireland. President Donald Trump has decided to "suspend all travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland. That will be effective midnight Monday night EST (0400 GMT Tuesday)," Vice President Mike Pence told a White House news conference.

"Americans in the UK or Ireland can come home. Legal residents can come home," Pence said, adding that such people would be "funneled through specific airports and processed." Trump's sweeping travel ban has drawn an angry response from European officials, who have called for cooperation to fight the pandemic. The 30-day US ban on travel from the 26 countries of Europe's Schengen border-free zone took effect on Saturday, but notably excludes Britain and Ireland.

The move caused widespread consternation among travelers, with even exempted American citizens uncertain about their status after the deadline expired. Trump had earlier confirmed the ban would be extended to those countries as the pandemic progresses, saying: "They've had a little bit of activity, unfortunately." Britain's death toll from the novel coronavirus nearly doubled on Saturday, to 21.

Official figures showed the country has 1,140 confirmed cases -- an increase of 342 from the day before, but a senior health official has estimated that the number of infected people is more likely to be between 5,000 and 10,000. The Republic of Ireland -- which has taken strict steps to stem the spread of the coronavirus -- so far had 70 confirmed cases and one death..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Democrat Biden tacks left, backs Warren bankruptcy plan with student loan relief

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has endorsed former rival Elizabeth Warrens plan to reform consumer bankruptcy laws including allowing relief of student loan debt, incorporating proposals by the partys progressive wing into the mo...

Kuwait closes shopping malls and children's entertainment centres

Kuwait decided on Saturday to close all shopping malls except for those related to food supplies, the state news agency reported on Twitter.The agency added that all childrens entertainment centres and male and female salons will be closed ...

Soccer-Visiting team locked out of stadium after River Plate refuse to play match

An Argentine Superliga Cup match was canceled on Saturday when River Plate refused to let Atletico Tucuman officials into their stadium because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus. The river had already announced that they would not...

Indonesian minister tests positive for coronavirus

Indonesias transport minister is in intensive care after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, an official has said, as schools and tourist attractions were ordered to close over the health threat. Transportation Minister Budi Karya S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020