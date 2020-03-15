Left Menu
Harish Rawat exudes confidence of Cong winning floor test in MP, says BJP is nervous not us

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, who accompanied Madhya Pradesh party MLAs to Bhopal from Jaipur on Sunday morning, exuded confidence of Kamal-Nath led government winning floor test in the Assembly, scheduled to be held on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 10:11 IST
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat speaking to media in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, who accompanied Madhya Pradesh party MLAs to Bhopal from Jaipur on Sunday morning, exuded confidence of Kamal-Nath led government winning floor test in the Assembly, scheduled to be held on Monday. He said that BJP is nervous about the floor test, not Congress. Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Bhopal airport and section 144 has been imposed.

"We are ready for floor test tomorrow and we are confident of winning it. We are not nervous, the BJP is," Rawat told reporters here. On being asked about the rebel MLAs who have supported former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister said: "Those (rebel) MLAs are in touch with us."

Congress on Saturday issued a whip to all its MLAs for the legislative assembly session in Madhya Pradesh which is scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 13. Ahead of the floor test, Congress MLAs, who were lodged in a resort in Jaipur, left for Bhopal this morning.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has directed that a floor test will be held in the assembly on Monday. Following political uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh for Kamal Nath-led government, both BJP and Congress have moved their legislators outside of the state and lodged them in luxury hotels, apparently in a bid to keep their respective flocks intact.

On March 11, while BJP moved its MLAs to a luxury hotel in Gurugram, Congress moved its legislators from Bhopal to Jaipur. Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers.

Earlier, allegations were levelled against the BJP for reportedly holding hostages at least eight Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh against their will at a luxury hotel in Gurugram's Manesar and Bengaluru. Several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of trying to poach its leaders. (ANI)

