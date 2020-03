Russian writer, political activist Eduard Limonov dies

Russian writer Eduard Limonov who founded a radical nationalist party and led protests against President Vladimir Putin before supporting the Kremlin on Crimea's annexation has died at 77, his party said Tuesday

"Eduard Limonov died today in Moscow," The Other Russia party, which he previously led, said on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.