Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi interacts with CMs to discuss measures to combat COVID-19

Prime Minister said that the threat of the pandemic is common for all states and underscored the need for Centre and all States working together.

PM Modi interacts with CMs to discuss measures to combat COVID-19
Prime Minister appreciated the steps taken by the States and thanked them for sharing their experiences and giving suggestions. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with Chief Ministers of all states via Video Conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.

Tackling the challenge together

Prime Minister said that the threat of the pandemic is common for all states and underscored the need for Centre and all States working together. He said that while participation of citizens is necessary to combat the challenge, but panic needs to be avoided. He added that given the global context of the spread of the virus in various countries, constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

He said that the next 3-4 weeks are crucial in efforts to contain the spread of the virus, and the most important measure for containment is 'social distancing'. He requested the Chief Ministers to ensure effective implementation of the same.

Steps were taken till now

Health Secretary, Government of India, Ms. Preeti Sudan informed about the steps taken till now to contain the spread of the virus and mentioned how the Prime Minister has personally monitored and supervised the efforts thus far. She gave an overview of ongoing cooperation with states, monitoring of international passengers, use of community surveillance to track spread, logistics of testing facilities, travel restrictions and evacuation of Indian citizens from abroad.

Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG of ICMR, said that India is currently in phase 2 of transmission, emphasizing that at present India is in the window for taking action to minimize the risk of transmission of phase 3. He talked about the importance of judicious use of health facilities and the need to focus on ramping up quarantine facilities and isolation wards.

The Chief Ministers speak

The Chief Ministers thanked the Prime Minister for the support given by the Centre to the States in combating COVID-19 and also appreciated the impact of the Prime Minister's message in his address to the nation.

The Chief Ministers briefed the Prime Minister and others about the preparations done till now. During the course of their presentations, they requested for augmentation of testing facilities, greater support to vulnerable sections, the advancement of financial disbursement for 2020-21 to the states and requested for roping in private labs and hospitals in larger numbers.

All the Chief Ministers assured their support and reaffirmed that all States will work together with the Government of India to combat the pandemic.

PM assures support to States

Prime Minister appreciated the steps taken by the States and thanked them for sharing their experiences and giving suggestions. He talked about the urgent need for capacity building of healthcare workers and the augmentation of healthcare infrastructure. He suggested that the Chief Ministers should do a video conference with trade bodies in their states to prevent black marketing and undue price rise. He urged them to use soft power of persuasion as well as legal provisions, wherever necessary.

Prime Minister said that the COVID-19 Economic Task Force set up by the Government of India will formulate the strategy to devise a suitable approach to effectively tackle the economic challenge. He urged the Chief Ministers to ensure that all necessary steps are taken and all advisories are adhered to in order to ensure the safety of citizens in the country at large. No stone should be left unturned in our common endeavors to fight COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath, Esper discuss coronavirus situation, bilateral defence coopeartion over phone

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark Esper during which the Secretary of Defense expressed his appreciation for Indias leadership in coordinating COVID-19 related relief effort...

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S.Korea says, amid coronavirus

North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during t...

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020