Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York closes non-essential businesses, bans gatherings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:26 IST
New York closes non-essential businesses, bans gatherings

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close and banned all gatherings, in an escalation of attempts to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo said civil fines would be handed out to anyone violating the order, which he said would come into effect on Sunday evening.

"We're all in quarantine now," he told reporters, adding that New York state was "on pause." Cuomo's announcement came a day after California governor Gavin Newsom announced a lockdown for the state's 40 million residents. "They are taking strong steps," President Donald Trump said Friday shortly after Cuomo's press conference.

"I applaud them," Trump added, referring to Cuomo and Newsom. Cuomo said an executive order would be passed Friday mandating that only essential businesses can remain open from late Sunday.

He essential services included grocery stores and pharmacies. Cuomo added that "100 percent of workforces" for non-essential business must stay at home.

Cuomo said that under "Matilda's Law," named after his mother, "non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size" were cancelled. He ordered residents to only exercise alone and not hold any group activities outside, such as basketball.

He said citizens should avoid public transport "unless urgent and absolutely necessary." "These actions will cause disruption. They will cause much unhappiness. I understand that," said Cuomo. The announcement came as the number of confirmed cases in New York hit 7,000.

According to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University, 205 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States, with more than 14,000 people affected..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath, Esper discuss coronavirus situation, bilateral defence coopeartion over phone

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark Esper during which the Secretary of Defense expressed his appreciation for Indias leadership in coordinating COVID-19 related relief effort...

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S.Korea says, amid coronavirus

North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during t...

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020