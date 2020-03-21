Staffer in US vice president's office tests positive for virus: spokeswoman

A staffer in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, the pointman for Washington's response to the coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for the illness, a spokeswoman said Friday

"Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," Pence's press secretary Katie Miller said.

