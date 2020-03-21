Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior PDP leader joins BJP in Jammu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 17:13 IST
Senior PDP leader joins BJP in Jammu

Senior PDP leader and former legislator Faqir Mohammad Khan on Saturday joined the BJP here and said the people of Gurez along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir are very optimistic about the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khan, who had won the assembly elections from Gurez constituency of Bandipora district in 1996 as an independent before joining the PDP, was welcomed into the party fold by Union Territory BJP president Ravinder Raina at the party headquarters here. Khan was the zonal president of the PDP before resigning from the party. Besides Khan, senior Congress activists from Arnas including Sansar Singh (sarpanch), Sunny Sharma (youth block president) and Umesh Singh and another activist Sunil Sharma from Reasi also joined the BJP

"The people of Gurez are very optimistic about Modi's policies. Gurez lacked many amenities till now but we are sure that all our issues will be resolved by the BJP government," he said, claiming that BJP will win the Gurez seat in the Assembly election with great margin.  National Conference leader Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi was the last sitting MLA from the constituency, which he had won for three consecutive terms. Hailing Khan's decision, Raina said, "Sheena tribe has always remained a patriotic community and the region will be developed aggressively now." He also praised new entrants from Arnia and Reasi for their "wise decision" of joining the BJP. The BJP leader called for a successful 'Janata' curfew on Sunday and urged people to not move out of their homes

"Janata curfew announced by the Prime Minister is part of major tactics to stop the spread of coronavirus by breaking the chain of cross infection," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases registered in France over past 24 hours

Paris France, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in France rose by 1,847 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of cases to 14,459, the countrys Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020