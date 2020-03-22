US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus after staffer infected

US Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that he and his wife would be tested for coronavirus after one of his office staffers contracted the illness

Pence said that there was little reason to believe he had been exposed to the employee, who has not been to the White House since Monday

However, he said, "Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.