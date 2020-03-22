People's support to 'Janta curfew' shows we'll win fight against COVID-19: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said that the faith shown by people during the 'Janta curfew' has assured him that the country will come out on top in the fight against coronavirus. "Going by the faith shown by people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, my belief is that we will be able to defeat coronavirus. The public has shown awareness in these dire circumstances and they have given their stamp of approval to the Prime Minister's call by staying inside their homes and not coming out today," Rawat told ANI here.

"We see that doctors are working overtime in hospitals and paramedical staff is also working extremely hard, it is important to thank them for their contribution," he added. The Chief Minister further urged the people that they should be ready for any hard measures. He also sought the support of businessmen and NGOs in the fight against COVID-19.

Rawat, meanwhile, clarified that the state has ample stock of foodgrain, medicines and other essential commodities. "Even if the state has to be put into lockdown, I want to assure the people that the state government will make arrangements for home delivery of food items and essentials to their houses. We are in touch with doctors, and specialists right now and are seeking their opinions," he said.

Rawat also thanked the Prime Minister for the clarion call given in the wake of the coronavirus spreading in the country. As per the ICMR, 341 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India as of March 22. (ANI)

