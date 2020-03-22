Left Menu
Development News Edition

People's support to 'Janta curfew' shows we'll win fight against COVID-19: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said that the faith shown by people during the 'Janta curfew' has assured him that the country will come out on top in the fight against coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 13:20 IST
People's support to 'Janta curfew' shows we'll win fight against COVID-19: Trivendra Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said that the faith shown by people during the 'Janta curfew' has assured him that the country will come out on top in the fight against coronavirus. "Going by the faith shown by people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, my belief is that we will be able to defeat coronavirus. The public has shown awareness in these dire circumstances and they have given their stamp of approval to the Prime Minister's call by staying inside their homes and not coming out today," Rawat told ANI here.

"We see that doctors are working overtime in hospitals and paramedical staff is also working extremely hard, it is important to thank them for their contribution," he added. The Chief Minister further urged the people that they should be ready for any hard measures. He also sought the support of businessmen and NGOs in the fight against COVID-19.

Rawat, meanwhile, clarified that the state has ample stock of foodgrain, medicines and other essential commodities. "Even if the state has to be put into lockdown, I want to assure the people that the state government will make arrangements for home delivery of food items and essentials to their houses. We are in touch with doctors, and specialists right now and are seeking their opinions," he said.

Rawat also thanked the Prime Minister for the clarion call given in the wake of the coronavirus spreading in the country. As per the ICMR, 341 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India as of March 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dhankhar beats drum to thank people in essential services

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday beat a drum at 5 pm during the Janata Curfew to thank people in essential services for working during the COVID-19 outbreak. As Dhankhar beat the drum at the balcony of the Bhavan here, his wi...

Spain's government to seek two-week extension of state of emergency

Spains government will seek parliamentary approval to extend a two-week state of emergency by a further 15 days in an effort to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Sunday.Speaking after a meeting w...

Clashes as Guineans vote in disputed constitution referendum

Police fired tear in clashes with protesters in Guineas capital and other cities on Sunday at the start of a bitterly-disputed referendum that critics say is a ploy by President Alpha Conde to stay in power for a third term. Conde, who beca...

Asia steps up virus efforts as second wave of infections strikes

From Australias Bondi Beach to the streets of New Delhi, authorities across Asia ramped up efforts this weekend to stem the coronavirus amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control. Tighter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020