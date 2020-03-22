People need to be vigilant for two more weeks: Nadda on coronavirus outbreak

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday lauded people for following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for 'Janta curfew' and asked them to be vigilant for about two more weeks as it is the "beginning of a long battle". In a statement, Nadda said the manner in which people followed Modi's appeal in fight against coronavirus is laudable. "Any amount of praise will not be adequate for the resolve people have shown today in fighting coronavirus. The whole nation is aware, alert and united in this," he said. The central government has launched its exercise against the coronavirus outbreak on a war footing, he said, asserting that this fight will be definitely won.

