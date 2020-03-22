Left Menu
BJP Andhra Pradesh president expresses gratitude to those combating COVID-19

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana clapped from his balcony to show gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus outbreak across the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guntur (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:34 IST
BJP Andhra Pradesh president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana expressing gratitude to those providing essential services. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana clapped from his balcony to show gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus outbreak across the country. Narayana expressed his solidarity with 'Janata curfew'. He stayed in his house and spent time with family. At 5 pm, he clapped in appreciation of paramedical staff, police administration, sanitation workers and those who are dedicated to the service of the society amid coronavirus outbreak across the country.

A host of Union Ministers and several other politicians participated in the exercise, which was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family members also joined the nation in giving his respect to those who are fighting against the coronavirus disease.

Among those who participated in the 'thanks-giving' gesture included Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Joshi. They were seen ringing bells and clapping. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also participated in the exercise while Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his family clang utensils.

BJP president JP Nadda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule too took part in the exercise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

