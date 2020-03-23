Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal asks people to follow lockdown; warns strict action against violators

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:01 IST
Kejriwal asks people to follow lockdown; warns strict action against violators

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked people to observe the lockdown in place in the national capital to contain the spread of coronavirus or face strict action. He also announced that 50 per cent of the DTC buses will be operational from Tuesday to ensure those involved in essential services do not face problems.

In an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the lockdown is for everyone's benefit and it is important to ensure that the virus does not spread further. He also cited the examples of Italy and the US where the number of coronavirus was in hundreds initially but rose exponentially within weeks. He said the Delhi government will take strict action against violators.

Kejriwal said on the first day of the lockdown, it was observed that several people involved in providing essential services reached late to work and faced several hassles. "To ensure that they don't face problem, we will increase the DTC bus services to 50 per cent from Tuesday," Kejriwal said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

BigBasket website, app face breakdown following surge in demand

Website and mobile app of online grocery seller BigBasket on Monday faced breakdown due to surge in demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. Following the load, the company restricted access of service only for existing customers.We are curren...

Roche CEO says broad coronavirus testing in U.S. could take weeks - CNBC

It could take at least a couple of weeks, if not months, for the United States to implement broad testing for coronavirus, Roche Holding AG Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.Schwan was respondin...

EU competition chiefs allow suppliers to coordinate to combat coronavirus

EU antitrust regulators gave the green light on Monday for suppliers to coordinate distribution of scarce products to cope with the coronavirus outbreak without fear of breaching cartel rules but warned against price gouging. The move by th...

London volunteers feed nurses for free as virus deaths surge

As coronavirus deaths surge in Britain, a group of London volunteers has set up a catering service to provide free meals for hard-pressed nurses at a major public hospital fighting the pandemic. The group, called Critical NHS, gets food fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020