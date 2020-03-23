Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi slams PM for 'export' of ventilators, surgical masks

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "allowing the export of surgical masks and ventilators till March 19 "contrary to the advice of World Health Organisation (WHO)".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:30 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams PM for 'export' of ventilators, surgical masks
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "allowing the export of surgical masks and ventilators till March 19 "contrary to the advice of World Health Organisation (WHO)". "Honourable Prime Minister, why did the Government of India allow the export of ventilators and surgical masks till March 19, contrary to the advice of WHO to keep adequate stock of these things? Who were the forces behind it? Is not this criminal conspiracy," Rahul's tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, Gandhi had criticised the Centre over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak. "The #Coronavirus is a sledgehammer blow to our brittle economy. Small & medium businesses & daily wage earners are the worst hit. Clapping won't help them. Only a massive economic package that includes direct cash transfers, tax breaks & a moratorium on loan repayments, will," he had tweeted on March 21.

According to official data, 433 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported so far across India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Chhetri chosen for FIFA campaign against COVID-19 along with likes of Messi

Talismanic Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri was on Monday picked among 28 past and present stars for world governing body FIFAs campaign to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. FIFA and the World Health Organization WHO have teamed up to comb...

Indusind Bank's long-term MD & CEO Sobti retires; Kathpalia to assume charge

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday said Sumant Kathpalia, who has been designated as managing director and chief executive, will take over the reins from veteran Romesh Sobti, who has retired after completing his mandated tenure....

Coronavirus: 3,000 inmates to be released from Tihar Jail in next 3-4 days

In the wake of a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Tihar Jail administration on Monday said that it will release around 3,000 inmates in the next three to four days.Tihar Jail will release around 3,000 inmates in the next three to f...

Gaza virus cases attended conference in Pakistan

Gazas first two confirmed coronavirus patients attended a conference with 250,000 Muslims in Pakistan last month that went ahead contrary to government advice, an official and family members said on Monday. Pakistani authorities had urged t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020