Jayant Patil criticizes PM over time of lockdown address

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Tuesday criticized the time chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce nation-wide lockdown to tackle coronavirus. The announcement could have been made in the morning, Patil, who also heads the state unit of the NCP, said.

"Is 8pm the time to announce this? This is not about demonetisation. The lockdown announcement could have been made in the morning and people could have been given enough time to prepare themselves," he said. Alleging that the prime minister's address created confusion, Patil said people should not panic.

"People need not worry. There is lockdown in Maharashtra for the last two days. All essential services will be functional and the government is committed to ensure that people do not suffer," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

