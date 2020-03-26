Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda asks state BJP leaders to scale up exercise to feed poor

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:58 IST
Nadda asks state BJP leaders to scale up exercise to feed poor

The BJP said on Thursday it is putting in place a mechanism to link various community kitchens, which can serve a minimum of 1,000 people per day, to ensure food to the urban poor, migrant workers and others working in the unorganised sector hit hard by the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus. Party president J P Nadda held a meeting via a video link with all its state chiefs to scale up the programme to make available food to the poor and ensure that at least five crore of them get their meals from BJP workers daily, a statement said. Asking elected representatives like MPs and MLAs of the party to join the exercise, he noted that every MP from Karnataka has started a control room for the purpose while 15,000 people are being provided food in Tamil Nadu. Some other state units have also begun the programme, the statement said. BJP workers should keep social distancing in mind and coordinate with local administration in providing food to the poor, Nadda told state leaders. He has asked the Delhi BJP chief to work to ensure that labourers and others in the need of food get it. The party also floated an online form seeking details of people or organisations running community kitchens

"Please make an entry (verified & seen by you only) of the community kitchens you have in your neighbourhood. We want to create a network so that the last person can be fed during the 21-day lockdown," BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said on Twitter

The saffron party on Wednesday announced its plan to feed five crore poor people daily during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Nadda calling for one crore party workers to provide food to five persons each. It said Nadda will preside over meetings with state leaders on a daily basis to steer the exercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus relief bill has US taking stakes in airlines: report

The US government plans to take stakes in major airlines in exchange for aid included in a USD 2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated the pla...

Malpass says World Bank finalizing $160 bln coronavirus relief package

The World Banks board is finalizing a package of coronavirus relief valued at up to 160 billion over the next 15 months, the development lenders president, David Malpass said on Thursday.The goals are to shorten the time to recovery, create...

G20 summit on coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi pitches for developing new crisis management protocol and procedures for interconnected world.

G20 summit on coronavirus PM Narendra Modi pitches for developing new crisis management protocol and procedures for interconnected world....

Commerce Minister to discuss impact of COVID-19 with export promotion councils on Friday

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold discussions on Friday, through video conferencing, with all export promotion councils on impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on the countrys outbound shipments, an official said. Representati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020