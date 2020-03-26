Nadda asks state BJP leaders to scale up exercise to feed poor

The BJP said on Thursday it is putting in place a mechanism to link various community kitchens, which can serve a minimum of 1,000 people per day, to ensure food to the urban poor, migrant workers and others working in the unorganised sector hit hard by the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus. Party president J P Nadda held a meeting via a video link with all its state chiefs to scale up the programme to make available food to the poor and ensure that at least five crore of them get their meals from BJP workers daily, a statement said. Asking elected representatives like MPs and MLAs of the party to join the exercise, he noted that every MP from Karnataka has started a control room for the purpose while 15,000 people are being provided food in Tamil Nadu. Some other state units have also begun the programme, the statement said. BJP workers should keep social distancing in mind and coordinate with local administration in providing food to the poor, Nadda told state leaders. He has asked the Delhi BJP chief to work to ensure that labourers and others in the need of food get it. The party also floated an online form seeking details of people or organisations running community kitchens

"Please make an entry (verified & seen by you only) of the community kitchens you have in your neighbourhood. We want to create a network so that the last person can be fed during the 21-day lockdown," BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said on Twitter

The saffron party on Wednesday announced its plan to feed five crore poor people daily during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Nadda calling for one crore party workers to provide food to five persons each. It said Nadda will preside over meetings with state leaders on a daily basis to steer the exercise.

