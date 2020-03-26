Food delivery boys won't face difficulty in carrying out duties, says Maha Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday assured people that the food delivery men will not face any difficulty in carrying out their duties amid the nationwide lockdown. "There would be no restriction on the timings of essential service shops. I assure that the food delivery boys will face no difficulty in carrying out their duties," said Deshmukh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday surged to 694 in the country, including 633 active cases.

There have been 16 deaths due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.