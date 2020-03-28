BJP attacks AAP govt as migrants leave Delhi

The BJP on Saturday attacked the AAP government in Delhi as huge numbers of migrants left the city, alleging that some forces want India to fail when it is fighting the coronavirus. "Migrant workers tell on camera that they were told that buses will be there at Anand Vihar. DTC buses drop them to Anand Vihar. Some forces want India to fail when India fights corona. Nation will not forgive them," BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said. Noting that the National Capital Region has more than 100 positive cases, he said it is a 'health red zone" and still about half-a-lakh migrant workers are being "encouraged" to move out without being given shelter and food. It is a criminal act, he said. BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had won the Delhi assembly elections on the support of these migrants by "deceiving" them in the name of free water and electricity but has now left them to their fate in this crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.