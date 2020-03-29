If we don't follow lockdown, we will fail as a country: Delhi CM Kejriwal

If we don't follow lockdown, we will fail as a country: Delhi CM KejriwalPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:00 IST
If the lockdown is not followed, the country will fail to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as he assured migrant workers that his government has made food and boarding arrangements for them. Addressing a digital press conference here, the chief minister said the mantra to make the 21-day nationwide lockdown successful was to "stay where you are" just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested.
"A large number of people are returning from cities they work in to their villages due to the coronavirus lockdown. I appeal to them, please stay wherever you are," he said. "We have seen what has happened in some of the developed countries like the US and Italy. Thankfully, India is not in that stage yet. But going into a crowd will invite risks of infection," Kejriwal said.
The Delhi government has made arrangements in schools for lodging purposes, the chief minister said. "We have emptied the stadiums and made arrangements for people to stay there too if the need arises. We are giving free food to 4 lakh people daily. Let's fight this together," he added.
