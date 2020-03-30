Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:01 IST
Nadda asks BJP workers to donate Rs 100 to PM-CARES fund, inspire 10 others

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday appealed to party workers to donate at least Rs 100 each to the PM CARES Fund and inspire 10 others to contribute as well, saying this is the need of the hour. "I appeal to all of you to make your contribution to PM Cares Fund. Our small support can make a huge contribution. I request every BJP worker to contribute at least Rs 100 to PM Care Fund and inspire 10 others to contribute as well," Nadda said in a message.

This is the need of the hour and BJP workers with their small donations can make a big contribution, he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund as part of his government's efforts to combat the coronavirus and asked people to contribute generously to it.

