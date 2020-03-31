Trump, Putin agree on stabilizing energy markets -- White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a telephone call on Friday that it was important to stabilize the global energy markets, roiled by an economic downturn caused by nations choosing to temporarily shutter businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The two leaders agreed that they would work through the G20 nations to combat the coronavirus and reinvigorate the global economy, said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.